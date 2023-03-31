Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in March

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,219.0 days.

Covivio Price Performance

Shares of GSEFF opened at $60.95 on Friday. Covivio has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSEFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Covivio from €70.00 ($75.27) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Covivio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Covivio Company Profile

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

