CPR Investments Inc. Invests $452,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $224.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

