CPR Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 7.8% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CPR Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

STIP stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $105.35.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

