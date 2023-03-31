CPR Investments Inc. Sells 8,666 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

CPR Investments Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for 1.2% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,956 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 321,671 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 284,397 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,375,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,782,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ opened at $30.88 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.