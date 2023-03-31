Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 58.1% in March

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 676,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,432,000 after purchasing an additional 489,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 805.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 466,898 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,663,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,505,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Credicorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,555,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 334,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.2 %

About Credicorp

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,845. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $113.21 and a 1 year high of $182.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

