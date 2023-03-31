Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 1.3% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 43.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

