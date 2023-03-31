Critical Analysis: Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dominari and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

iSpecimen has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 469.03%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Dominari.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% iSpecimen -98.50% -42.83% -35.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dominari and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dominari and iSpecimen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A N/A -$7.17 million ($3.88) -0.83 iSpecimen $10.40 million 1.16 -$10.25 million ($1.16) -1.16

Dominari has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSpecimen. iSpecimen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dominari has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iSpecimen beats Dominari on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

