Critical Review: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of NextNav shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NextNav alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextNav and Nextracker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nextracker 0 2 12 0 2.86

Earnings and Valuation

NextNav currently has a consensus price target of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 462.17%. Nextracker has a consensus price target of $40.42, suggesting a potential upside of 16.31%. Given NextNav’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than Nextracker.

This table compares NextNav and Nextracker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $3.93 million 51.21 -$40.12 million ($0.39) -4.85 Nextracker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nextracker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextNav.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav -1,021.80% -56.79% -44.63% Nextracker N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nextracker beats NextNav on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNav

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Nextracker

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.