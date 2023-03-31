Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPIX stock remained flat at $1.95 during trading hours on Friday. 1,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $28.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.