CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.
CuriosityStream Stock Up 8.8 %
CURI stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.86.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
