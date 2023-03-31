CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 8.8 %

CURI stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

About CuriosityStream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

