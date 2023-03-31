CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Lowered by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.42. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

