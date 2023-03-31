Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,204 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

