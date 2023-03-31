Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Lowered to $49.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.21.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. 492,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,777. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,738 shares of company stock worth $2,999,204. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after buying an additional 1,156,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,181,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,151,000 after buying an additional 718,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 119.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after buying an additional 595,708 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.