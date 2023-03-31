Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after acquiring an additional 431,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Danaher by 15.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,120. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

