Daré Bioscience’s (DARE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DARE. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.
Daré Bioscience Price Performance
DARE stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.26. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.
Daré Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
