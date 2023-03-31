Daré Bioscience’s (DARE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DARE. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

DARE stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.26. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

