Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Up 4.5%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.34 and last traded at $70.94. 1,403,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,234,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,618,118. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

