Davis Rea LTD. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 2.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. 77,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 242.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,119.57%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

