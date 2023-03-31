Davis Rea LTD. Sells 3,009 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for about 1.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 588,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 121.65%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

