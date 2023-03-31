Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 80,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 676,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $983.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $516,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,250,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,578,383.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,626 shares of company stock worth $1,969,206. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $193,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

