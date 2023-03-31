Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $58.99 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

