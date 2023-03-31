Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $20.29 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Decred has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $301.22 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.29 or 0.00070512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00151267 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00039995 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000196 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 246.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,843,984 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

