Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Up 0.8%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 6,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 23,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
