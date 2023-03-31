Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WILYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Handelsbanken raised Demant A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Danske raised Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Demant A/S stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

