Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Target Price to $6.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

NYSE:PL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 339,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.76. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 96.96%. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Planet Labs PBC’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

