Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to “Buy”

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.56) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.95.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.