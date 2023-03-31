Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to “Buy”

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGYGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.56) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.