Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mar 31st, 2023

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKYGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.67.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKYGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

