Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.67.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.