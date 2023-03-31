DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

DIC Asset Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DDCCF remained flat at $9.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

