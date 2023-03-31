Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.