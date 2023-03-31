Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $49.38

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.38, but opened at $48.23. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $47.73, with a volume of 292,093 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $516.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 106.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,061.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

