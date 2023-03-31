Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.66

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and traded as high as $41.76. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 1,362,274 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $292.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,585,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,253.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $344,000.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

