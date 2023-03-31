Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Short Interest Update

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 63,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Distribution Solutions Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 10.3 %

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Shares of DSGR traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,360. The company has a market capitalization of $882.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. Distribution Solutions Group has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

