DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,240,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,135,779 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $15.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

DLocal Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

About DLocal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in DLocal by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in DLocal by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at $16,268,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Articles

