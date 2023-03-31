easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 570 by Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 570 ($7.00) price objective from Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.37) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.04) to GBX 580 ($7.13) in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.33) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 370 ($4.55) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.14) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 589.91 ($7.25).

EZJ stock traded up GBX 19.60 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 520.60 ($6.40). 7,356,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,507. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,366.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.24 ($7.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 488.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 401.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

