Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

ETG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 103,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,829. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

