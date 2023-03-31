Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 134,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Ebang International Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EBON traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,725. Ebang International has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebang International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ebang International by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ebang International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ebang International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ebang International during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebang International during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

