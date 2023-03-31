eCash (XEC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.66 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. eCash has a market cap of $592.39 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,093.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00436715 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00126728 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00029711 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,347,892,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
