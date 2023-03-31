Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,894,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

