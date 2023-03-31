eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 15 ($0.18) price objective on the stock.
eEnergy Group Price Performance
LON:EAAS opened at GBX 4.64 ($0.06) on Tuesday. eEnergy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.44 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.95.
eEnergy Group Company Profile
