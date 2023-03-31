eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 15 ($0.18) price objective on the stock.

eEnergy Group Price Performance

LON:EAAS opened at GBX 4.64 ($0.06) on Tuesday. eEnergy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.44 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Get eEnergy Group alerts:

eEnergy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.