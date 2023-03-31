EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.50. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

SHF Price Performance

SHFS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,409. SHF has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $30.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHFS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SHF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SHF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SHF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SHF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

