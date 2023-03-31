Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $572.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $523.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ELV opened at $458.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.94. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

