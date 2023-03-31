Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.76. 332,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,602. The firm has a market cap of $325.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.01 and a 200 day moving average of $342.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

