Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,213. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile



Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

