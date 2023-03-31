Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) PT Lowered to $8.00

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Empire State Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,497,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 974,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 387,609 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

