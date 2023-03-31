Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Energem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENCP opened at $10.55 on Friday. Energem has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENCP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter valued at $5,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energem in the 1st quarter worth about $2,385,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energem in the 1st quarter worth about $2,750,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Energem during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

