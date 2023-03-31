ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.93. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

