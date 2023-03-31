Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 8%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.34. 5,244,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,183,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ENVX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Enovix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Institutional Trading of Enovix

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 174,590 shares of company stock worth $1,818,054. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enovix by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 171,276 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

