Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 8%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.34. 5,244,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,183,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on ENVX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.
Enovix Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60.
Insider Activity at Enovix
Institutional Trading of Enovix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enovix by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 171,276 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
