Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,836,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.85.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

