Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.85.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

