Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESI. CIBC increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.78.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$3.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.34 million, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$2.09 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Ensign Energy Services

In other news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,973,534.30. Insiders own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

