EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.20

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.20 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 167.50 ($2.06). EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 750 shares changing hands.

EPE Special Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.50 and a beta of 0.91.

About EPE Special Opportunities

(Get Rating)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.